Lmcg Investments LLC Buys 743 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

AZN opened at $73.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average of $68.01.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

