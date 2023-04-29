LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LKQ. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

LKQ Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.73. 1,071,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.07. LKQ has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $59.33.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. LKQ’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LKQ will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.76%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in LKQ by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

