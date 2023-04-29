Lithium Ionic (OTCMKTS:LTHCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Ionic (OTCMKTS:LTHCF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Ionic in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Lithium Ionic Stock Up 5.5 %

OTCMKTS:LTHCF opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Lithium Ionic has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

