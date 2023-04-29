Litecoin Price Up 4.4% This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $90.95 or 0.00311529 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.62 billion and $332.46 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012257 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000865 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000652 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,813,189 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.