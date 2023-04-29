Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.04 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $283.10 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 781,891,794 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 781,867,293.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00391742 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $138.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
