Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Buys 47 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $300.54 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $304.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.38.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

