Linear Tops One Day Volume of $10.34 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. Linear has a market capitalization of $127.73 million and $10.34 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Linear has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

