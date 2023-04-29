Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.45-13.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47. Linde also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.45-$13.85 EPS.

Linde Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LIN stock traded up $3.81 on Friday, hitting $369.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,775. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.89 and a 200 day moving average of $331.51. The stock has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $370.54.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Linde will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 88,779.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,949,000 after acquiring an additional 866,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.