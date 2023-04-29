Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. Linde also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.45-$13.85 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $376.38.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,892. The stock has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. Linde has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $370.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

