Lido DAO (LDO) Price Reaches $2.09 on Exchanges

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00007100 BTC on major exchanges. Lido DAO has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and $24.40 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,333,457 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO offers a liquid staking solution for Ethereum 2.0, enabling users to earn staking rewards on their ETH holdings without locking them up or running their own validator node. Users deposit ETH and receive stETH in return, which can be freely traded and used in other DeFi protocols. Lido DAO is governed by its community of stakeholders who can propose and vote on protocol changes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

