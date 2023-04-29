Lido DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.49 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, Lido DAO has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00007163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO has a market cap of $1.84 billion and approximately $21.49 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,469,812 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO offers a liquid staking solution for Ethereum 2.0, enabling users to earn staking rewards on their ETH holdings without locking them up or running their own validator node. Users deposit ETH and receive stETH in return, which can be freely traded and used in other DeFi protocols. Lido DAO is governed by its community of stakeholders who can propose and vote on protocol changes.”

