Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Position Lessened by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC decreased its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LILAK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,379. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $586,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,143,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,960,519.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LILAK shares. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

