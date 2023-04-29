Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 153.6% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Leju Stock Up 40.2 %

LEJU traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 157,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,702. Leju has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online-to-offline real estate services. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

