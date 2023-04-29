Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Position Reduced by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWG. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 122,066 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,045,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 105,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 58,894 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%.

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

