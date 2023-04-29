LDR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

LDR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 878.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.66. The stock had a trading volume of 394,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,280. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.33 and its 200 day moving average is $87.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $97.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

