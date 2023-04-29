LDR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,760 shares during the quarter. InvenTrust Properties makes up approximately 0.9% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,737,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 104,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $863,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 2.6 %

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

IVT traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 252,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,657. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.37. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.2155 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.69%.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.