LDR Capital Management LLC Purchases 54,540 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,540 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust accounts for 2.2% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 143.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,590,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,210,000 after buying an additional 32,188,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,603,000 after buying an additional 21,986,388 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $737,656,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,956,000 after buying an additional 13,113,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,549,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,568,000 after buying an additional 5,595,390 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Shares of HR stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $19.78. 1,904,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 179.83 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $31.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,127.38%.

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,951.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

