Lansing Street Advisors Takes Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 293 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 36.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,803,000 after buying an additional 92,619 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,238,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AMR opened at $146.56 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.90 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.56 by ($2.19). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 114.75% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $823.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 11,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $1,885,255.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 11,603 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $1,885,255.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $2,495,162.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,353.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,375 shares of company stock worth $9,181,139. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Featured Stories

