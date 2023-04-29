Lansing Street Advisors Acquires New Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $92.49 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $99.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.33.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

