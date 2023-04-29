Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Earnings Results

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Landstar System updated its Q2 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

Landstar System Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $176.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.38.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.82.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.