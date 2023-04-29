Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Earnings Results

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Landstar System updated its Q2 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.
Landstar System Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $176.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.38.
Landstar System Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.82.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landstar System (LSTR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.