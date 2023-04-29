KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Trading 0.6% Higher

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.61. 664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 30,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF by 1,316.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

The KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected, tier-weighted index of companies likely to benefit from China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. OBOR was launched on Sep 7, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

