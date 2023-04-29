KonPay 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.74 Million (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One KonPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0794 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KonPay has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. KonPay has a market cap of $114.33 million and $14.74 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KonPay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

KonPay Profile

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KonPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KonPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.