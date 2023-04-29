Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Up 79.6% in April

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 79.6% from the March 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €30.90 ($34.33) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.50 ($31.67) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.67) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.80 ($35.33) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($35.56) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.67 ($35.19).

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Down 0.9 %

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at €34.40 ($38.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.81. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €24.80 ($27.56) and a fifty-two week high of €35.51 ($39.46). The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Increases Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported €0.74 ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.68 ($0.76) by €0.06 ($0.07). Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of €23.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €24.95 billion. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.5044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s previous dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.