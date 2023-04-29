Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kimco Realty also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.54-1.57 EPS.

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,686,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 613.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KIM. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kimco Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.08.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 56.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 25,960.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

