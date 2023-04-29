Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) CEO Sells $6,710,174.24 in Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $144.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

