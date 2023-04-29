KickToken Price Hits $0.0092 on Top Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. KickToken has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $104.30 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KickToken has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00027402 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019258 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018129 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,236.51 or 0.99991593 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About KickToken

KICK is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,998,737 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,999,034.19619897. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00913169 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $105.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

