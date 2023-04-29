KickToken (KICK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $86.74

KickToken (KICK) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $86.74 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019264 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018008 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,270.87 or 0.99992585 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000107 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,999,034 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,999,034.19619897. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00913169 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $105.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

