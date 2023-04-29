Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $126.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 335.03%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

