Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 25,958 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 25,958 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 194,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Walt Disney by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 115,132 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 59,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney Price Performance

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $102.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $187.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.