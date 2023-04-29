Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases Shares of 2,474 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in General Mills by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,387,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,155,000 after buying an additional 420,049 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 25,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $88.63 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $89.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average of $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.