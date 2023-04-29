Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases Shares of 2,474 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in General Mills by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,387,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,155,000 after buying an additional 420,049 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 25,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.
In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.
GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
