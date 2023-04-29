Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $947,000 Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000.

NASDAQ FTXG opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

