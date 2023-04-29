Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 13,985 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,251,133,000 after acquiring an additional 686,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,882,000 after buying an additional 336,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after buying an additional 4,404,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,023,000 after purchasing an additional 386,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,873,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.