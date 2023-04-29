Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) versus First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Financial Review

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) and First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays out 266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of First Niles Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 11.16% 2.48% 0.39% First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and First Niles Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and First Niles Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and First Niles Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $11.43 million 4.46 $1.59 million $0.15 41.67 First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

Summary

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp beats First Niles Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

About First Niles Financial

(Get Rating)

First Niles Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. Its services include checking, savings, and loans. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Niles, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.