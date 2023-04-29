Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,995,511. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kellogg Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Kellogg stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

