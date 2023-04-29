Karpas Strategies LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Karpas Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 76,885 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 1,257.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21,200.0% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,352,000 after buying an additional 2,120,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,943 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in General Motors by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,130,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,018 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.04. 15,510,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,349,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

