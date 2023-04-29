Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:KALU traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.72. 183,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,721. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $107.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -223.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

