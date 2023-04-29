JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTGet Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,575 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $28,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. 4,367,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,713,929. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

