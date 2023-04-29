JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $102.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.20.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $102.01. The firm has a market cap of $107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

