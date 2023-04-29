Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Trading 7.3% Higher

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $137.26 and last traded at $136.52. 351,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 284,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JLL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

