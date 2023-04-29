John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Shares Down 0.3%

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.07. 97 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 17,936 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

