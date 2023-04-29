John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $24.76 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Corning accounts for 3.9% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Corning worth $24,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Capital Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,867,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,231. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. Corning’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

