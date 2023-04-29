John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $104.46

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $104.46 and last traded at $104.27, with a volume of 19552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Activity

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $274.33 million during the quarter.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $582,706.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $184,479.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,120.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $582,706.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

