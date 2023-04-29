JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 173 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $154.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.29.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

