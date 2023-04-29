JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 1,182 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,447 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Oracle by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %

ORCL opened at $94.72 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.43. The firm has a market cap of $255.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

