JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $73.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $73.85.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

