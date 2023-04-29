JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,726 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pearson were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,553,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 397,676 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 9.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 352,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 113.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 270,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 17.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,506,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSO opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.182 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 980 ($12.24) in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,017.86.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

