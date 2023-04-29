JNBA Financial Advisors Has $358,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,774,000. QVR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the third quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 751,100 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,503,000 after purchasing an additional 409,473 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $322.56 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $334.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.57 and its 200-day moving average is $290.36.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

