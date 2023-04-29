JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires New Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BN opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

