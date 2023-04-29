JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires New Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Brookfield
In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Brookfield Trading Up 1.5 %
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%.
Brookfield Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.
