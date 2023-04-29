JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 303 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,391 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Solar were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Solar by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.28.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $182.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.24 and a 200 day moving average of $172.48. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $221.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.