Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $212.44

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 212.44 ($2.65) and traded as high as GBX 257 ($3.21). Jersey Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.12), with a volume of 37,986 shares trading hands.

Jersey Oil and Gas Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 214.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 233.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 19.37 and a quick ratio of 18.80. The company has a market capitalization of £79.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2,227.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

